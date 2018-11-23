This is what caused hundreds of homes in Gorleston and Bradwell to be without electricity
PUBLISHED: 14:47 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:48 27 November 2018
More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell went several hours without electricity on Sunday following a power cut.
People living in Burgh Road and the St Hugh’s Green area of Gorleston suffered a power cut at 10.10 on Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said an underground cable fault was the reason for the interruption.
It said: “UK Power Networks engineers worked quickly and safely to restore power in stages, with the final 140 customers back on supply at 12.45pm.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”