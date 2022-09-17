Hundreds visit Out There Festival's opening night

Be Flat performing parkour on the bar at the Drill House. - Credit: James Weeds

Hundreds of people gathered inside a Great Yarmouth venue as the Out There Festival kicked off the weekend.

As the rain poured down on the town, families and friends poured into the Drill House on York Road - the impromptu venue for the kick-off celebrations for this year's Out There Festival.

The Drill House was the venue for the kick-off show for the Out There Festival. - Credit: James Weeds

Originally planned to take place inside St George's Park, Out There officially got things started at the organisation's base due to the heavy rainfall on Friday.

Performers collaborated to provide audiences with a unique offering, which was full of comedy, musical performances and circus stunts.

Joe Mackintosh, artistic director for Out There Arts, said there is a weird and wonderful mix of performances and something for everyone this weekend. - Credit: James Weeds

Joe Mackintosh, artistic director for Out There Arts, said: "It was looking a little bit wet, a little bit drizzly, so we decided to bring it in here where it's warmer.

"But we're looking forward to starting the festival in earnest on Saturday.

"People can expect to see a really good range of stuff this year. The key thing about this festival is there is something for everyone. It's not an exclusive high art highbrow festival - this is for everyone."

Gareth Jones and Matt Barnard will be showing off their cure-all elixir to people in Great Yarmouth at the Out There Festival. - Credit: James Weeds

Returning performers Gareth Jones and Matt Barnard will be performing a "classic medicine show," complete with a cure-all which they are keen to show spectators.

"Our potion makes people impervious pain and we can't wait to show it off," said Mr Barnard.

Eleanor Young and Kate Mounce from Besides Ourselves Collective will be performing in a roving court around Great Yarmouth this weekend. - Credit: James Weeds

Performing at Out There for the first time is Kate Mounce from Besides Ourselves Collective. Ms Mounce will be joining her partner Eleanor Young as they perform their roving court.

"We want to ensure that justice is brought to Great Yarmouth," Ms Mounce said.

"We know there are adults who are hiding things from their past and we want to release them from that shame with the help of our unbiased group of children in our jury."

Jason Parr will be exhibiting his sculptures in St George's Park at the Out There Festival. - Credit: James Weeds

Yarmouth-based artist Jason Parr played piano at the opening of the festival and he will also be exhibiting his sculptures in St George's Park over the weekend.

He said: "I'm excited to be meeting people out and about in the park and try to encourage them to get involved with some spoon sculpting."

Our early thoughts

Reporter James Weeds was at the Drill House for the kick-off and watched several performers.

I watched Jason Parr play a warm and welcoming set on the piano while people entered the venue and found seats.

After speaking with Barnard and Jones earlier in the evening, I decided I would wait for their performance - an escapology routine with audience participation. I was planning to stay for around 15 minutes, but their humour had me in stitches and I just couldn't leave.

Barnard and Jones on stage at the Drill House on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds

Belgian parkour duo, Be Flat, were up next and they had brought a ladder. I couldn't take my eyes off them as they climbed around the bar, and as soon as a guest drummer started a beat, I was hooked.

Be Flat accompanied by a drummer inside the Drill House on Friday night. - Credit: James Weeds

An hour had flown by and I was reluctant to go.

If the opening night was this gripping, I cannot wait to see what the weekend has in store.

Let's hope the weather is on our side.