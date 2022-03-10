Search under way to track down owner of old locket

The search is on to find the owners of a locket in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

A search is under way to find the owner of an old locket after items were handed in to the police.

Great Yarmouth Police is searching for the owner to claim the locket which features black and white photos of a man and a woman in a heart-shaped pendant.

Can you help? A number of items have been handed in and amongst them was this #locket. Do you recognise it or either of the people photographed? If so, please contact PC Darren Knight, #GreatYarmouth #Police Station via 101 x3174 or email > Darren.Knight@norfolk.police.uk #PC313 pic.twitter.com/SXv7bDJ36s — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) March 10, 2022

Anyone with information should contact PC Darren Knight, Great Yarmouth Police Station, via 101 on extension number 3174 or email Darren.Knight@norfolk.police.uk