Search under way to track down owner of old locket
Published: 6:09 PM March 10, 2022
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Police
A search is under way to find the owner of an old locket after items were handed in to the police.
Great Yarmouth Police is searching for the owner to claim the locket which features black and white photos of a man and a woman in a heart-shaped pendant.
Anyone with information should contact PC Darren Knight, Great Yarmouth Police Station, via 101 on extension number 3174 or email Darren.Knight@norfolk.police.uk