Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary

Sarah Kibble, from Gorleston, said she loved her time on Hunted and has created an Instagram page telling the full story of her journey and answering any questions people may have.

A Gorleston woman who won this year's Channel 4 fugitive reality show Hunted is chronicling her experience in a new Instagram diary.

Sarah Kibble was the first lone woman to complete the show and shared in a £100,000 prize fund alongside fellow contestant Nathan Falcon.

The serving Lowestoft police officer, and mother-of-two, is now tracing her journey, filling in gaps, and answering critics who say the show is faked.

"You are completely on your own," she said, with any apparent "holes" in the show down to editing.

One thing the naysayers seized upon as evidence the show was staged was Covid screens in cars, but Ms Kibble said these could be assembled in seconds and not something that would make it onto TV screens every time it was done.

"I want to make people aware of just how real it was," she said.

"There were only six episodes and I was on the run for 23 days.

"There was so much of my journey that wasn't shown.

Reality TV fugitive Sarah Kibble with the 'purple team' she was allocated for the show including camera operator Imogen (right) who was her shadow 24/7. Each contestant has their own team and stated colour.

"People have been asking me what day-to-day life was like and one person said I needed to write a book.

"I also want to show the people that had helped and didn't make it onto the show.

"The cameras follow you constantly but with it only being a six episode show the rest is lost. I wish I had footage of my whole journey.

Sarah Kibble during a section where she was given safe refuge by drainage and plumbing company BlockBusters in East Sussex.

"But I did keep a diary so I could remember all the people that helped me, thank them, and document them."

As well as recognising the efforts of everyone who helped her to outwit the hunters, the diary was also a personal record for her to look back on.

So far she has charted her first eight days.

"I am reliving it all again," she said, tracing many escapades that were left out of the show.

Although mentally exhausting she said she would do it all again.

Pat from Ely is among those receiving an 'appreciation post' on Hunted's Sarah Kibble's Instagram page which chronicles her journey and answers any questions people might have.

The 36-year-old's military and police background enabling her to think quickly on her feet in stressful situations meant she was well-equipped to win, she said, even against show super-fan contestants who had studied the hunters' techniques.

"I always expect the unexpected, it is part of who I am," she said.

"It didn't really faze me. I have slept in the desert in Iraq for three weeks at a time. It was challenging, but because of my past experience and current employment it just was that bit easier for me," she said.

Sleep deprivation was her biggest issue as while all chasing was suspended at night it was hard to mentally switch off as plans formed in her head as to her next steps and beyond.

Sarah Kibble and the other fugitives on day one at Portsmouth docks at 5am. The group was taken to the Isle of Wight where their time on the run began.

With filming taking place in October - including a chase at Primevil - she had to remain tight-lipped for seven months until the series finale in June.

"I wasn't allowed to talk about it but I wanted to shout it from the rooftops," she said.

When the first episode was broadcast she and a large group of family and friends gathered to watch it on a big screen at the Pub on the Shrubs which she had hired for the occasion.

Sarah Kibble visited PrimEvil at Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, near Norwich, to lure the hunters before escaping through a decoy.

Her triumphant finale was watched at home with her mum and eldest son - and it was back to work with a bump the next day.

As a police officer her appearance has lead to some gentle ribbing from colleagues, and she has been asked to pose for snaps with members of the public who have recognised her, particularly at the First Light festival in Lowestoft.

"It was all a bit of a blur," she said.

While on the run Hunted winner Sarah Kibble enjoyed the hospitality of a farm which she said was more like a holiday than being on the run. She thanked owners Kieran and Clare for the 'most amazing day'.

"As soon as it finished my phone was going crazy.

"I am still buzzing and still in a bit of a day dream."

The programme sees a group of contestants aim to avoid being caught by some of the world's most skilled intelligence agencies as they discover the challenges of living life as a fugitive.

To connect with her Instagram page visit the platform and search sarah_kibble_hunted.







