'Kindness is contagious' - Family to hand out gifts around Gorleston

Tia's Treasures was started by Tia in 2011, aged 6, and has since been continued through the help of the rest of the family. From left to right: Tia, Alex, Adam, Jamie, Tommy and Toby - Credit: Supplied

A family which has been fundraising and sharing random acts of kindness for a decade plan to spread joy every day this week.

Handmade gifts and edible treats will be delivered around Gorleston by the Hutchinson family to bring a small spark of joy to those who find them.

The family started giving back in 2011 when Tia Hutchinson, then aged six, began making bracelets and keyrings to raise money for charity through Tia's Treasures.

Tia's siblings, Tommy, five, and Toby, four, alongside their mother Lisa, will be following in her footsteps this year by handing out gifts around the town.

Lisa, 40, who is a volunteer for children's charity Home Start, said: "It has become a bit of a tradition over the years and all the family gets involved.

An example of some of the handmade gifts the family will be handing out around Gorleston this week - Credit: Supplied

"Tommy and Toby look like Santa Claus carrying a big sack of gifts through town.

"We'll be handing out handmade gifts such as crocheted wreaths, Christmas cottage gift boxes and hand-painted keepsakes.

"The family love taking part. Tommy said the other day that he thinks the more people that do kind things the more that other people will.

"Kindness is contagious and hopefully we can inspire others to carry it on."

In 2020 Tommy and Toby sent letters to ambulance stations across the country to show their appreciation for what key workers did during the pandemic.

The brothers also filled goody bags with biscuits, tea bags, hot chocolate and coffee sachets, and leaving them on the door handles of ambulances.

Tia's Treasures was started by Tia in 2011, aged 6, and has since been continued through the help of the rest of the family. From left to right: Tia, Alex, Adam, Jamie, Tommy and Toby - Credit: Supplied

Lisa added: "Fundraising has become more difficult due to the pandemic but we have always had our random acts of kindness as a backup to continue making people smile.

"It is lovely to think something so small can mean so much to someone else.

"Sometimes people have found them at just the right time. One lady was leaving the vets after putting her dog down when they found a gift.

"No act of kindness is ever too small and a daily act might just set the world in the right direction."