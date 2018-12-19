Hydraulics specialist boosts expansion with move to offshore wind business hub

Bolting specialist Gee-Force Hydraulics is continuing its expansion on the east coast by taking tenancy in the hub at the offshore wind “centre of gravity.”

The company has become part of Lowestoft’s OrbisEnergy ‘family’ where a mix of developers and supply chain companies have offices - enabling greater collaboration.

“One of the major benefits of tenancy at OrbisEnergy is that it is recognised in the industry as being the hub of business activity. We are among clients, developers, operators and sub-contractors, all under the same roof, building businesses and delivering services to similar markets,” said managing director Graeme Cook of the Great Yarmouth-based company.

Gee-Force’s sales engineer Matt Brooks, said: “The pipeline of new wind farms, extensions and operations and maintenance stretches well into the 2030s and we are on the doorstep with services for the industry’s needs.

“Our range of equipment opens an opportunity in offshore wind, which is a natural target for us because it is literally developing within a few miles of us.”