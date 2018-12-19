Search

Advanced search

Hydraulics specialist boosts expansion with move to offshore wind business hub

19 December, 2018 - 11:30
Gee-Force’s sales engineer Matt Brooks at the OrbisEnergy hub. Picture: Gee-Force

Gee-Force’s sales engineer Matt Brooks at the OrbisEnergy hub. Picture: Gee-Force

Gee-Force

Bolting specialist Gee-Force Hydraulics is continuing its expansion on the east coast by taking tenancy in the hub at the offshore wind “centre of gravity.”

The company has become part of Lowestoft’s OrbisEnergy ‘family’ where a mix of developers and supply chain companies have offices - enabling greater collaboration.

“One of the major benefits of tenancy at OrbisEnergy is that it is recognised in the industry as being the hub of business activity. We are among clients, developers, operators and sub-contractors, all under the same roof, building businesses and delivering services to similar markets,” said managing director Graeme Cook of the Great Yarmouth-based company.

Gee-Force’s sales engineer Matt Brooks, said: “The pipeline of new wind farms, extensions and operations and maintenance stretches well into the 2030s and we are on the doorstep with services for the industry’s needs.

“Our range of equipment opens an opportunity in offshore wind, which is a natural target for us because it is literally developing within a few miles of us.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Great Yarmouth man who hid drugs in mouth jailed two years

Elliott Dye was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Monday 17 December) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and obstructing arrest. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk academy trust head sacked after disciplinary proceedings

Des Reynolds has been dismissed as chief executive at the Engage Trust. He is pictured at the Locksley School in Norwich, which is run by the trust, in 2015. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Police chief promises to “surge” officers into local communities after scrapping PCSOs

More Police officers are set to be patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Firefighters free child locked in car

Three fire engines attended a reported four vehicle crash in Pulham Market. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Hydraulics specialist boosts expansion with move to offshore wind business hub

Gee-Force’s sales engineer Matt Brooks at the OrbisEnergy hub. Picture: Gee-Force

Top 20 Christmas films of all time revealed

It's A Wonderful Life (1946). Photo: IMDB/RKO Radio Pictures
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists