Inquest opens into death of Norfolk account manager allegedly murdered in Greece

PUBLISHED: 12:58 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 12 October 2020

Iain Armstrong, who was allegedly murdered on the Greek island of Ithaca. PHOTO: Courtesy of Iain Armstrong's family

An inquest has opened into the death of a Norfolk man whose body was found in a Greek hotel.

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

Iain Armstrong, from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, was discovered in the Familia Hotel on the island of Ithaca on November 17 last year.

Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard on Monday October 12 that the cause of his death was “unascertained”.

Area Coroner for the county, Yvonne Blake, said Mr Armstrong had been employed as an account manager and did not have a UK address as he had recently sold a property before going to Greece.

He was due to buy a house in the UK after returning to the country, the coroner said.

The inquest heard that Mr Armstrong’s friend, Lieze Lotte, was at the hotel on the day of his death and identified his body to Greek police.

A pre-inquest review will be held on January 12 next year.

At the time of the death, local media reports said a post mortem examination revealed Mr Armstrong died from a brain haemorrhage, with 54-year-old supermarket boss Kostas Skarmeas charged with murder.

