Three Ibiza-style parties planned at seafront hotel for next summer

Ibiza Brunch will be hosting three summer parties at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston next summer.

It's renowned by many as the party capital of the world and now residents in a seaside town will soon get the opportunity to sample what a party in Ibiza is really like.

Adam Coulton, director of Ibiza Brunch.

That is because event organiser Ibiza Brunch has announced it will be hosting three summer parties at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston next summer.

Party-goers will be able to enjoy anthems inspired by the "White Isle" while tucking into an extensive brunch.

DJs will play a range of house music and dance classics in a main room with a separate area being created for acoustic performances.

Although the club-style Kissed on the Roof Festival, hosted at the Cliff Hotel earlier this year, received widespread criticism for spoiling a community talent show, director of Ibiza Brunch, Adam Coulton, said his brand will not make the same mistakes as the previous event.

DJs will play a range of house music and dance classics in a main room with a separate area being created for acoustic performances.

He said: "I can understand why some people might make comparisons between the two events but I can assure residents we will right the wrongs of this summer.

"We have already done a lot of planning to make sure the event doesn't intrude on the peace of residents.

"There will be a thorough vetting process and I am happy to meet with residents in the coming months to discuss any concerns they may have."

Mr Coulton said an acoustic engineer will measure the decibel levels around the properties close to the event to ensure the noise is at a respectable level.

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston.

Regular decibel readings will be taken during the event, with the recordings filmed as evidence.

Earlier this year, the Cliff Hotel and Kissed on the Roof issued apologies to residents following the backlash they received from the event.

Operations manager of the Cliff Hotel, Glenn Walker, said the hotel had learned from the mistakes of this summer and was looking forward to hosting a great event.

Mr Coulton, who has been running festivals across the UK for five years, said Ibiza Brunch's first event in Norwich earlier this year was a big hit.

"The response we had from the event at Rooftop Gardens was really good," he said.

"It gives me a lot of encouragement that it will be a success in Gorleston as well."

The events will take place on a Sunday and finish at 7pm with further details to be released on Ibiza Brunch's Facebook page in the near future.