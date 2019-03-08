Village's ice cream van to be replaced by eco bench

The ice cream van in Hopton is set to lose one of its favourite spots in the village. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

An ice cream van is set to lose one of its favourite stopping points in a Norfolk village after plans to install an eco bench at the site were given the green light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The grassed area in Old Church Road where the ice ceam van usually stops in Hopton. Picture: Joseph Norton The grassed area in Old Church Road where the ice ceam van usually stops in Hopton. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hopton Parish Council have agreed to set aside £1,750 for the benches which will be placed at the corner of Old Church Road and Seafields Drive play area in the village.

The grassed area in Old Church Road is used as a pitch for the ice cream van.

The issue was raised by parish councillor, John Tonks, at a council meeting in September at Hopton Village Hall.

Chairman of Hopton Parish Council, Ian Constable, said he wasn't concerned by the problem as the ice cream van will be able stop on the grassed area opposite its former position.

At the meeting, councillors unanimously agreed to set aside a budget for the installation of the benches which will be made from recycled materials.

You may also want to watch:

They are expected to cost £750 each but a date for their arrival is yet to be agreed.