Drug dealer jailed for selling hard drugs to vulnerable people

PUBLISHED: 14:27 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 06 November 2020

Ahmed Macow, aged 24, has been jailed after he admitted supplying Great Yarmouth with crack cocaine and heroin. Photo: Norfolk Police

Ahmed Macow, aged 24, has been jailed after he admitted supplying Great Yarmouth with crack cocaine and heroin. Photo: Norfolk Police

A man has been jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin to “vulnerable people” in Great Yarmouth.

Ahmed Macow, 24, of Westwood Road, Ilford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday November 5 after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

Macow was arrested in London on July 21 under Operation Orochi, a joint operation between Norfolk Police and the Metropolitan Police which focuses on analysing data from mobile phones to identify county lines.

Just before his arrest, Macow was seen throwing a package containing a mobile phone and a quantity of cash from a window.

Analysis of all the phones in his possession revealed they had been used to send bulk text messages facilitating the sale of Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

PC James Bailey, from the Police County Lines Team, said: “Today’s sentencing serves as another warning to those intent on supplying drugs into Norfolk that we remain committed to tackling County Lines and cutting off the supply of Class A drugs at their source.

“Officers in Norfolk are continuing to work with the Met Police to identify those who control these drug lines from London and exploit young and vulnerable people to make a profit.”

