Images reveal missing Gorleston man's last steps

Police have revealed a timeline and pictures detailing the last appearances of a missing man.

21-year-old Pawel Matyniak was last seen on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the Carrel Road area of Gorleston.

He was reported missing by his family in the early hours of Wednesday, December 1.

Pawel Matyniak has been missing since Tuesday, November 30. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Matyniak was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers with a white sole and white stripes, white t-shirt and a brown jacket with a white fur collar when he went missing.

Timeline – Tuesday, November 30, 2021

At 6.02pm, a member of the public sees what is suspected to be Mr Matyniak on Kennedy Avenue in Gorleston.

Just after 6.02pm, CCTV footage on Kennedy Avenue shows Mr Matyniak walking in the direction of Bridge Road. The white reflective stripe on his trainers stands out in the footage.

At 6.03pm, CCTV from Orde Avenue, Gorleston, shows Mr Matyniak walking down the alleyway beside the tennis club at the bottom of the avenue which leads to the Old Railway Line.

At about 7pm, a second sighting of Mr Matyniak is made on Victoria Avenue in Gorleston. Mr Matyniak was heading in the direction of Park Road. His direction of travel was the seafront.

Matt Dyson, chief inspector at Norfolk Constabulary, said: “The timeline gives an indication of Pawel’s last footsteps as we know them, there have been no more positive sightings after this time.

“We have carried out extensive searches near his home and in local areas he was known to frequent. We again appeal to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts. Although the physical searches are likely to be scaled back, our investigation remains open and we would urge anyone who may have seen him to come forward.”

Pawel Matyniak is white, approximately five ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Matyniak is described as white, approximately five ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.

Officers have already made house-to-house enquiries, checked CCTV footage, carried out extensive searches involving Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue and drones. Posters featuring Mr Matyniak have been distributed in the local area to churches, food banks and shelters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.