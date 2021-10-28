Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday

Published: 10:40 AM October 28, 2021 Updated: 10:44 AM October 28, 2021

In the Style boss Adam Frisby bought his auntie a Mercedes-Benz for her 60th birthday. - Credit: Supplied

The Norfolk-born boss of multi-million pound fashion brand In the Style has treated his auntie to a new car for her 60th birthday.

Adam Frisby grew up in Great Yarmouth, where he attended Cliff Park High School, and started his company from his bedroom in 2013.

Eight years later and he runs a fashion empire and collaborates with many celebrities and influencers for his collections.

On Wednesday (October 27) it was his Auntie Jenny's 60th birthday and he surprised her with a Mercedes-Benz.

On his Instagram story, he said: "Today is a really special day because it is my auntie's 60th birthday.

"She is amazing and one of those people that talks about something she really wants in life but never gets it.

"To be fair a lot of people can't do that so today I've bought her what I think is her dream car as we talked about it recently."

He drove the car to Jenny's house with his fiancé Jamie Corbett and it was wrapped in ribbons and balloons.

When his auntie went outside she couldn't believe it and in the clip, Mr Frisby put the caption "can take the auntie out of Yarmouth but not the language".

He also said how special it was treat her after the "toughest 18 months" since losing his nan.