Film crew spotted shooting on Gorleston beach

The shooting of an independent film is taking place on Gorleston seafront. - Credit: James Weeds

A film crew has been spotted by Gorleston beach, shooting scenes for a "low-budget independent" movie.

Based in a production tent by the chalets on Gorleston seafront, producers have been seen shooting scenes for an upcoming film.

When asked about the shoot, a member of the production team said they were filming for a "low-budget independent film" and will be based around the area for the next few days.

Production of the independent film is expected to be held in Gorleston for the next couple of days. - Credit: James Weeds

The area has been used for several film and television productions in the past.

Not only was Gorleston beach used as a backdrop for Danny Boyle's movie, Yesterday, but recently two Channel 5 shows have highlighted the borough.

Motorhoming with Merton and Webster, and Susan Calman's Grand Week By the Sea, both aired on Channel 5 earlier in the year.

Closer to home, a film-making duo from Great Yarmouth have recently won awards for their documentary-style movie which was shot around the borough.