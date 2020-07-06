Search

Advanced search

Gymnastics club eyes up empty industrial unit for its new base

PUBLISHED: 16:35 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 06 July 2020

East Anglia Gymnastics club, with team members and head coaches. Photo: Ash Moore

East Anglia Gymnastics club, with team members and head coaches. Photo: Ash Moore

Archant

An empty industrial unit could be transformed into a brand new gymnastics hall if planners give the go-ahead.

Head coaches Ben (left) and Ashleigh. They grew up in Lowestoft and went to school together, and are now business partners at East Anglia Gymnastics. Photo: Ash MooreHead coaches Ben (left) and Ashleigh. They grew up in Lowestoft and went to school together, and are now business partners at East Anglia Gymnastics. Photo: Ash Moore

Plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council reveal that East Anglia Gymnastics has its eyes on an empty unit at Harfreys Industrial Estate for the club’s new headquarters.

According to the applicant, Ashleigh Moore, the empty building will be simple to renovate - requiring just a “lick of paint”.

If given the green light, his plans would see the unit - formerly the site of East Coast Pipe Services - converted into a new gymnastics hall, as well as kitchen and office space for reception staff.

The goal is to hold year-round gymastics classes for children and adults at all ability levels, with lessons running from 9am-9pm Monday through to Sunday.

East Anglia Gymnastics member in training. Photo: Ash MooreEast Anglia Gymnastics member in training. Photo: Ash Moore

There’d also be openings for two new full-time coaches and five or more part-time members of staff.

Currently, Mr Moore holds classes for his members at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy and the Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, but said he’s “keen to expand” and for the company to have its own space.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Moore, who runs the business alongside fellow head coach Ben Walker, is just 26 but has been coaching since he was 15. East Anglia Gymnastics was set up in April 2019 - and has grown massively in the time since.

The hall would be at Unit 12, Brinell Way - which was last used in September 2019 and is now empty. Photo: GoogleThe hall would be at Unit 12, Brinell Way - which was last used in September 2019 and is now empty. Photo: Google

His younger gymnasts have gone on to compete nationally, and there are already 300 members across the club’s coaching network.

He said: “I got into gymnastics around age 13 alongside Ben. Before then we’d been free-runners.

“I wanted to learn how to do more somersaults and that kind of thing - so getting into gymnastics seemed like the next logical step.

“Everyone thinks of free-running and gymnastics as these scary and impossible sports, but you just need to take it slowly and build up your skill-set like you would with any other sport.”

According to Mr Moore, one of the venture’s key objectives is to train up younger coaches.

He said: “We’ve got a leadership programme which encourages our older gymnasts to build up a logbook of experience so that they can go on to become professional coaches themselves.

“We’re keen to give kids in Great Yarmouth the same opportunity, and want to stress that gymnastics really is for anyone who wants to get involved.”

You can register your interest in joining the club by clicking this link.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

‘Just nice to be open again’ - Seafront amusements on welcoming back visitors

Terry Duncan, 56, manager of Caesar's Palace, an arcade on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Man in 50s released on bail following Norfolk Broad’s boat drama

The North River Road stretch of the River Bure in Great Yarmouth saw a large emergency services' response on Saturday July 4. A man has been released on police bail following the incident Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

‘Just nice to be open again’ - Seafront amusements on welcoming back visitors

Terry Duncan, 56, manager of Caesar's Palace, an arcade on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Man in 50s released on bail following Norfolk Broad’s boat drama

The North River Road stretch of the River Bure in Great Yarmouth saw a large emergency services' response on Saturday July 4. A man has been released on police bail following the incident Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Gymnastics club eyes up empty industrial unit for its new base

East Anglia Gymnastics club, with team members and head coaches. Photo: Ash Moore

‘Bring a towel and wipe down after use’ - guidance issued as outdoor gyms and play areas reopen

The play area at Mill View in Ormesby is currently closed but is due to reopen by the middle of July 2020 as the borough council works to cut grass and put up signage at all 80 of its sites including outdoor gyms Picture: Liz Coates

Work to make £1.2m repairs on Haven Bridge will start by Christmas

Some £1.2m will be used for repairs at Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Pic: Andrew Fitchett.

Tree which blocked trains for hours cleared from railway

A number of rail services have been cancelled or delayed after a tree fell onto train tracks. Photo: Greater Anglia