Initial works to begin at historic Gorleston landmark

Initial restoration works at the White Lion Steps are set to begin in November. Inset councillor Graham Plant - Credit: Archant

Investigatory works will take place at a historic landmark in a state of disrepair in Gorleston in November.

The White Lion Steps - which run from Cliff Hill to Beach Road - have been a prominent feature in the area, along with Admiral Duncan's waterpipe, since the Napoleonic Wars.

However, the steps have been in a state of disrepair following a landslip in 2012.

The future of the steps was due to be discussed at the Gorleston Public Forum meeting on Monday, October 10.

However, the topic was postponed until early 2023 as Gorleston councillor and deputy county council leader Graham Plant was unable to attend the meeting.

However, Mr Plant has confirmed investigatory works at the landmark will begin in November.

Great Yarmouth mayor and Norfolk County councillor Graham Plant. - Credit: Archant

Mr Plant said: "We are working on a permanent solution to the complex issue regarding the White Lion Steps and welcome funding being allocated in our 2022-23 highway capital programme.

"While a permanent solution is being determined, we have ensured the steps remain open and safe to use by clearing overgrown vegetation, maintaining the temporary hoardings and repairing the flint wall.

"Investigatory works at both the top and bottom of the steps will start next month. Due to safety reasons, a phased approach will be taken to deal with the problematic work, which is mainly in the middle section. We will be in ongoing liaison with adjacent landowners and householders."

One side of the White Lion Steps has been open to the public for several years following a landslip. But campaigners want to see the whole site restored. - Credit: Liz Coates

Ron Upton, a long-time campaigner for the full restoration of the landmark, said he hopes residents will be kept in the loop about the scheduled repair work.

"It is a welcome statement, but plans are still quite vague," he said.

"I really hope the council keep the promise of keeping residents informed. At the moment, it's still not very clear whether both the left and right sides of the steps will be restored, or just the one side.

"I hope there are discussions between the council and residents, as we really don't want something that's not in keeping with the conservation area."

Mr Upton said he would also like residents to be provided with a timescale of the repairs and plans of what the finished work will look like.

Around 200 people attended the protest for the restoration of the White Lion Steps in April. - Credit: Supplied



