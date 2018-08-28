Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Kind, caring’ holiday site owner died after JCB fell on him, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:01 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 29 January 2019

Don Peers, 69, owner of Grasmere caravan park in Caister, died after a JCB toppled over and fell on him. Picture: James Bass

Don Peers, 69, owner of Grasmere caravan park in Caister, died after a JCB toppled over and fell on him. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2016

The owner of a Norfolk holiday site died after a JCB toppled forward and fell on him, an inquest has heard.

Don Peers, 69, owner of Grasmere caravan park in Caister, died after a JCB toppled over and fell on him. Picture: Angela SharpeDon Peers, 69, owner of Grasmere caravan park in Caister, died after a JCB toppled over and fell on him. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Donald Peers, owner of Grasmere caravan park in Caister-on-Sea, was working on February 12 last year, standing in front of a JCB telehandler and giving directions to the driver when the machine toppled forward and the bucket fell on him.

The 69-year-old from Bultitudes Loke was taken to James Paget University Hospital, where he died later that day from his injuries.

A jury concluded on Tuesday (January 29) that the cause of his death was accidental.

The inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court heard a statement from Laurence Billington, the caravan park’s groundsman.

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCarrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He said that Mr Peers had trained him how to use the JCB and how to counter-balance the machine if it started to tip by retracting the arm.

On February 12 they went to an area of the caravan park called The Marsh to remove a branch from a tree, he said.

The inquest heard there were 1.4 tonnes of gravel in the JCB’s bucket from a previous job.

Using hand signals, Mr Peers directed Mr Billington that he wanted the arm extended but when the groundsman had extended the boom halfway he felt the back of the JCB lift.

He said that he lifted the bucket and retracted the arm to compensate but the front of the JCB tipped forward, with the bucket falling on top of Mr Peers.

Elizabeth Blake, Mr Peers’ daughter, told the inquest that earlier that morning she had seen her father “putting on his overalls and struggling”.

“He looked tired to me. I told him to take it easy. He said there was work to be done,” she said.

Mr Peers was treated at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston but died in the afternoon.

“Dad was kind, caring, a man of the church,” Ms Blake said.

“His carnival park was his kingdom.”

Jeremy Knowles, an environmental health officer with Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said that an investigation showed the JCB had no defects that caused the accident.

He said that if there is a lot of weight on the extending arm, this will affect the stability of the machine.

Senior Coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, expressed her sympathy with Mr Peers’ family.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt.

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash which blocked off the Caister High Street on Monday morning. Picture: Colin Gilding

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

The former registry office for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Ferryside, High Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Erosion-threatened car park closed due to ‘dangerous’ conditions

The Winterton beach car park was closed on Monday due to the surrounding areas being deemed dangerous. Picture: Joe Norton

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Erosion-threatened car park closed due to ‘dangerous’ conditions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Dog has £25,000 bounty put on head after sniffing out millions of pounds worth of illegal tobacco

Seven-year-old springer spaniel Scamp has had a £25,000 bounty put on his head after sniffing out more than 1m illegal cigarettes in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council trading standards.

‘Kind, caring’ holiday site owner died after JCB fell on him, inquest hears

Don Peers, 69, owner of Grasmere caravan park in Caister, died after a JCB toppled over and fell on him. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk passengers satisfied with Greater Anglia services, survey reveals

Passenger satisfaction with Greater Anglia services in Norfolk is above the national average. Picture: Sonya Brown

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Nuisance and intimidation’ fears over village petrol station’s 24-hour booze bid

The Esso garage in Ormesby has applied for a 24 hour licence to sell alcohol Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists