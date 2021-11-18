Inquest date set for man who died when oil rig collapsed

Stephen Picken died after an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a man who died while dismantling an oil rig will be heard next year.

Stephen Picken, 62, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019, following an industrial incident at Peterson's Decommissioning Yard, in Great Yarmouth's outer harbour.

At the opening hearing Mr Picken's cause of death was given as multiple injuries following an industrial incident.

A pre-inquest review held at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Norwich, in January 2020, heard Mr Picken had been dismantling an oil rig about 50ft high.

Part of the rig collapsed and Mr Picken, who was born in Newcastle but lived in Stoke-on-Trent, was declared dead at the scene.

Emergency services also discovered one of his colleagues, who had suffered serious injuries.

On Thursday, November 18, area coroner Yvonne Blake said outstanding papers from the Health and Safety Executive had now been received.

The full inquest will be heard on June 20, 2022, at 10am.