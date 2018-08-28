Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash died of ‘severe head injury’, inquest hears

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Great Yarmouth died of a “severe head injury”, an inquest has heard.

Alec Pentelow-Bramham, 25, died after the incident on Southtown Road in the town on Tuesday, November 6.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Friday.

It heard that Mr Pentelow-Bramham, who was born in King’s Lynn but lived at Moreton Court in Great Yarmouth, had been riding his motorbike when a vehicle crashed into the rear of his bike.

The inquest heard the medical cause of death was a severe head injury.

After the crash, which also involved a black Peugeot 207 and happened at about 10pm, a man in his 40s, from the Beccles area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

At the time, a resident of Southtown Road who was leaving her house when the incident happened described it as “horrifying”.