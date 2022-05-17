'Well-respected' tattoo artist died at home after taking cocaine

Cully Boggis died at his Gorleston home on September 20 2021 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A tattoo artist died at his Gorleston home after taking cocaine, an inquest has heard.

Cully Boggis died in Suffolk Road at the age of 30 on September 20, 2021.

An inquest into the death of the father-of-two heard he was found in an unresponsive state by his partner Gina Garrido.

The Norwich hearing was told Mr Boggis had mental health problems, was on medication and was a cocaine user.

The inquest into the death of Cully Boggis was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Mr Boggis had been rated as of moderate risk by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and was on telephone supported calls, which had gone unanswered the month before his death.

He had also been involved with the Change Grow Live alcohol and drug behaviour change service since 2020.

Following Mr Boggis' death the Change Grow Live service had changed the way it handles missed appointments.

His mother Sue Tyler had said in the days before his death he had said he had been "really struggling".

Ms Garrido said being a tattoo artist had been her partner's "dream job" and she did not know he was taking cocaine.

In a statement his father, Ray Boggis, said: "I know that Cully was using cocaine most days and I was concerned about his use of it."

Mr Boggis had medication in his system as well as cocaine when he died.

His cause of death was given "as more likely as not" as drug toxicity (cocaine).

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said: "My conclusion is Cully died from a drug-related death."

She added she will write to the mental health trust to make sure it was carrying out a dual diagnosis process with other organisations.

Mr Boggis' father paid tribute to his son in a statement read out at the inquest which said: "Cully was a brilliant tattoo artist and well-respected for it.

"He was a loving father, partner, brother and son and would always help his family where he could.

"He had time for everyone."

The inquest heard Mr Boggis had served prison time for robbing a pharmacy in Gorleston in 2016.

He had gone into Lloyds pharmacy on Magdalen Way armed with a cigarette lighter, which looked like a gun.

He repeatedly demanded that a frightened female staff member hand over painkillers.



