'Exceptional' worker fell to his death at harbour site
- Credit: supplied by Norfolk Coroners Court
A man regarded as "the best in the country" at what he did died while dismantling an oil rig in Great Yarmouth, an inquest has heard.
Stephen Picken, also known as "Chick", died on October 17, 2019, after being thrown from an elevated work platform, or cherry picker, at the Veolia decommissioning and recycling site.
The 62-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent was pronounced dead at the scene, after multiple people tried to save his life with CPR.
A jury of nine was sworn in at Norfolk's Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday (June 21) as the first evidence was heard.
The inquest is expected to last eight days.
The court heard from various workers who said it was "just a normal day" carrying out "a basic operation" when the incident happened.
In read evidence plant operator Jordan Richards said the same demolition and cutting work had taken place the previous day without any issues.
He said Mr Picken was working at height with another man Mark Kumar when a stabiliser post came away striking the arm of the cherry picker and throwing the pair from the basket.
He said they were wearing safety equipment and harnesses, but could not tell if they had been attached to the basket.
Mr Picken, he said, was regarded as "the best man in the country" for the dangerous work that he did.
Crane operator Paul Aitken said he heard "a loud bang" and saw a large metal column coming away from the oil rig jacket and hitting the cherry picker.
The court heard the incident drew a large emergency services' response including the air ambulance.
A post mortem examination said he died of multiple injuries.
Another witness said he did not think Mr Picken was clipped in and that the cherry picker was "too close, and in the danger zone."
In a statement read by the coroner Jacqueline Lake his wife Gail Picken said the couple had hoped to retire to the island of Fuerteventura.
She described him as meticulous and "a stickler for rules" who would not be afraid to raise safety concerns.
She said her husband had a twin sister Susan and that he was "very respected" in the industry.
"He knew he was exceptional at what he did," she said, describing him as "very fair and hardworking" and someone who "never lost sight of simple values."
The inquest continues.