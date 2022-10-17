Scratby fire: Fatal blaze caused by faulty extension lead

Police forensics on the scene of the house fire in Scratby where Lilian Simmonds died aged 96. - Credit: Archant

An elderly woman died in her own east coast home trying to escape a fire caused by a faulty extension lead, an inquest has heard.

Lilian Simmonds, 96, died in the fire in Beach Road, Scratby, on January 28, 2022.

On Monday, October 17, Norfolk coroner Yvonne Blake concluded the death had been accidental.

The inquest, heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court, heard that Mrs Simmonds lived alone and had limited mobility.

Forensic teams were at the bungalow where a Lilian Simmonds died following a fire on Friday January 28, 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

The fire started in the living room where Mrs Simmonds slept.

The cause of death was given as smoke inhalation.

Mrs Simmonds was found at around 9.50am by her neighbours Patricia and Bernard Day who had been looking after her and were calling in to make her breakfast.

She was lying on the kitchen floor, her walking frame ahead of her, indicating she had tried to escape.

Flowers were laid at the home of Lilian Simmonds who died after a house fire in Beach Road, Scratby, on January 28, 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

They performed CPR whilst waiting for the ambulance to arrive, even though it was clear it was too late, the inquest heard.

Mrs Simmonds was said to be fiercely independent but had suffered a series of falls including one a few weeks before her death, and there were concerns around nutrition and continence.

She was also very hard of hearing.

The day before she died she had agreed to a care package, having refused help previously preferring to rely on her neighbours.

The hearing also heard a fire check had been carried out some months before and a smoke alarm installed which was sounding when Mr and Mrs Day found her.

Mrs Simmonds lived in her lounge and relied on three portable radiators .

The fire service said in its evidence that a block adapter was the likely cause of the blaze, which started behind the arm chair.

The hearing also heard read evidence from neighbour Joanne Cox who said Mrs Simmonds and her partner Ted, who died some years ago, were very private people who kept themselves to themselves.

She became more involved after her partner died and Mrs Simmonds needed help making arrangements as she was very deaf and had no family.

The coroner hailed the "most diligent" efforts of her neighbours who had been cooking for her, doing her laundry, as well as more personal care, and offered her condolences.








