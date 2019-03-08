Search

Inquest opens into death of school midday supervisor assistant

PUBLISHED: 15:55 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 24 October 2019

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A Great Yarmouth woman died of multiple organ failure, an inquest has heard.

Gobnait Leech, 45, died at the James Paget University Hospital on October 14.

At an inquest opened into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday (October 24), Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said Mrs Leech had been born in Cork, south west Ireland.

She told the court, Mrs Leech, had lived in Bradwell and worked as a midday supervisor assistant.

Mrs Leech's cause of death was given as multiple organ failure, alongside cardiac arrest, an overdose, anxiety and depression.

The inquest has been adjourned until February 12 2020.

