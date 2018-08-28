Former nurse died after sudden collapse at home, inquest hears

The inquest opening heard that Annette Thurlow died at the James Paget Hospital after collapsing at her home in Caister. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

An inquest into the death of a former nurse, who died after suddenly collapsing in her home, will be held next month.

Annette Thurlow, 58, collapsed at her home in Caister and later died at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston on September 13 last year.

At a review in Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the inquest was ready to be heard and scheduled the hearing for Thursday, February 7.

Mrs Thurlow, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, worked 40 years as a nurse before she was forced to retire and spent many years working alongside her husband, Caister lifeboat coxswain Dick Thurlow.

In a tribute shortly after her death, Mr Thurlow described his wife as a “grafter” who dedicated her life to helping others.

“She could not have done more for the community,” he said.