Inquest opens into death of 22-year-old

An inquest into the death of Kai Thompson was opened at the Norfolk Coroner's Office at County Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

An inquest into the death of a 22-year-old groundsman from Caister has been opened.

Kai Lee Thompson was found dead at home in Hanly Court on January 8 2022.

At an inquest opening on March 7 at Norfolk Coroner's Court Jacqueline Lake gave the medical cause of death as mixed drug toxicity.

Mr Thompson was born on May 30 1999 and was employed as a groundsman, she said.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until July 8 at the coroners court.