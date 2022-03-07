Inquest opens into death of 22-year-old
Published: 11:13 AM March 7, 2022
Updated: 11:14 AM March 7, 2022
An inquest into the death of a 22-year-old groundsman from Caister has been opened.
Kai Lee Thompson was found dead at home in Hanly Court on January 8 2022.
At an inquest opening on March 7 at Norfolk Coroner's Court Jacqueline Lake gave the medical cause of death as mixed drug toxicity.
Mr Thompson was born on May 30 1999 and was employed as a groundsman, she said.
The coroner adjourned the inquest until July 8 at the coroners court.