Search

Advanced search

Inquest hears crash injuries contributed to Great Yarmouth woman’s death

24 December, 2018 - 11:12
Carrow House, home of Norfolk Coroners Court, where a number of inquests were opened on Christmas Eve. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, home of Norfolk Coroners Court, where a number of inquests were opened on Christmas Eve. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

The death of a woman in Great Yarmouth has been linked to injuries she sustained in a road accident nine years ago.

A review of the inquest of James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe in 2017, has been heard at Norfolk Coroners Court. Picture: Courtesy of Kevin CopplestoneA review of the inquest of James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe in 2017, has been heard at Norfolk Coroners Court. Picture: Courtesy of Kevin Copplestone

Melanie Bruce, 55, was found at her home in Beccles Road by husband Steve in the early hours of December 14.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners Court on Monday, the primary cause of death was given as bronchopneumonia, with a secondary cause of a traumatic brain injury she sustained in a road traffic collision in 2009.

Yvonne Blake, Norfolk area coroner, adjourned the inquest until 11am on April 23, 2019.

The following inquests were also opened and adjourned on Monday, to be heard in full at the same court:

– For Jean Killigrew, 77, who was found at her home address in Rye Close, North Walsham by a carer on September 25. The primary cause of death was given as toxicity from meptazinol, an opioid pain medication. The inquest was adjourned until 2pm on May 21, 2019.

– For Arthur Callf, 95, a resident of Burlingham House care home near Norwich, who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18 of a traumatic subdural and intra-cerebral haemorrhage following a fall from a chair. The case was adjourned until 3pm on March 14, 2019.

– For Edward Catchpole, 82, of Annison Close, Lowestoft, who died at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston on December 14 following a fall. The primary cause of death was given as aspiration pneumonia, with secondary causes of dementia, recurrent falls, fractured neck and femur, and kidney diseases. His inquest was adjourned until 3pm on March 19, 2019.

There was also a review of the inquest of James Criddle, who was killed in an industrial accident on July 15, 2017. Ms Blake said someone had been charged with manslaughter and health and safety breaches in regard to the incident and was due to stand trial in March. A full inquest into Mr Criddle’s death will be held following the trial.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Firefighters tackle blaze after collision on busy roundabout

Two fire crews were called out to the incident in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

Police found this vehicle to be in a dangerous condition when tehy pulled it over in Acle (Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team)

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Contributions to the RNLI honoured at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

Most Read

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Further suspects sought in connection with ‘brutal’ beating of Jordan Douherty, 15, outside Collier Row community centre as Newham teen convicted of killing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Children at Carpenters’ and Docklands Youth Centre get festive hampers from M&S

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brown packages, Travis cards, and a ‘fraternity’: What was going on in this council division?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Norfolk GPs not sure how long patients wait for appointments

Doctors in Norfolk don't know how long patients are waiting for appointments. Photo: Getty Images

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

When Christmas pud was illegal: killjoy laws of festive past

Laws from days gone by banned Christmas dinner, Christmas pudding, carol singing and walking to church. Pictures: Getty

Care charge hike to save £3m will hit people with learning disabilities, say Norfolk families

Bill Borrett, chairman of Norfolk County Council's adult social services committee Photo: Bill Borrett

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

Police found this vehicle to be in a dangerous condition when tehy pulled it over in Acle (Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists