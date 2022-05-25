Inquest opens into death of former parish council chairman

Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake has opened an inquest into the death of retired builder and joiner David Varley from Strumpshaw, Norfolk. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired carpenter and joiner who died earlier this month.

David Varley was found dead at home in Hemblington Road, Strumpshaw, by his son, on May 18.

He was 79.

On Wednesday (May 25) senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opened an inquest into his death, the medical cause of which was given as mesothelioma.

The inquest heard he was a retired carpenter and joiner.

He was also a former parish council chairman for his home village.

A full inquest into his death is set to take place on June 9.