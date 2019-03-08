Search

'It's like a second home' - see inside this couple's Gorleston beach hut

PUBLISHED: 16:17 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 08 October 2019

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Sometimes it's easy for residents to take Gorleston's golden sandy beach and picturesque coastline for granted.

Inside a Gorleston on Sea beach hut. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodInside a Gorleston on Sea beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

But, Janet Philpot is not one of those people.

Having suffered with mobility issues since being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2003, the 65-year-old spends most of her day stuck indoors.

Determined to make the most of a difficult situation, Mrs Philpot and her husband Nick, decided to rent a beach hut on Gorleston's lower esplanade in August.

Inside a Gorleston on Sea beach hut. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodInside a Gorleston on Sea beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The couple have spent almost everyday of the last two months in the beach hut and Mrs Philpot has described the couple's decision to rent one of them as "life-changing".

"I started to feel very isolated because I spent a lot of time indoors unable to interact with people," she said.

"Since we started renting the hut I've been able to chat to all the dog walkers and it's brought back some great memories of spending summers here when I was younger."

The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The couple, who also live in Gorleston, have spent nearly £100 on decorating the inside of the hut - buying two comfy chairs, an electric kettle and a number of beach-themed ornaments.

Mr Philpot, 67, said: "It's like a second home for us.

"Our grandchildren come here and they absolutely love it because there's so much for them to do.

Inside a Gorleston on Sea beach hut. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodInside a Gorleston on Sea beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"It's the best decision we've ever made."

Having paid £1,200 to rent the hut until March next year the couple are keen to extend their contract.

MORE: Value for money? How Gorleston's beach huts compare to others around the country

"I love being by the sea and it really does put a smile on my face," Mrs Philpot said.

The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"There's no place I'd rather be than here by the beach in Gorleston.

"It has been life-changing."

The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The pair have encouraged people to follow their lead and rent a beach hut.

Mr Philpot said: "I'd encourage anyone to give it a go.

"It's great to look out and watch the scenery constantly change.

"The views are incredible."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council put a number of the beach huts up for rent in August after the authority sold just four of the 20 huts it put up sale in October last year.

A spokesman for the council confirmed three huts have been rented out until the end of March.

