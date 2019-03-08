'We are running on adrenaline by middle of August' - What's it like behind the pumps of one of Yarmouth's busiest summer pubs?

Adam Bromwich, owner of The Marine in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Great Yarmouth really comes to life in summer. In the first of a series looking at what makes the town tick during its busiest period, Liz Coates spoke to a busy seafront pub.

Aaron Bland, Naomi Holmes, Lauren Gordon, Adam Bromwich, Patricia Simoes, Jason Harding and Paul Dowse. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Aaron Bland, Naomi Holmes, Lauren Gordon, Adam Bromwich, Patricia Simoes, Jason Harding and Paul Dowse. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

If landlord Adam Bromwich could bank sleep he would spend the winter making some hefty deposits in time for the summer rush.

Looking down the barrel of a six-week peak period is both daunting and exciting - but one thing's for sure, he wont get much sleep.

The Marine pub and hotel, slap bang in the middle of Great Yarmouth's busy seafront, is his life, his work, and his home.

And after a day and night keeping the holiday hordes entertained there's not much time for any shut-eye, around five hours is about the most he can muster.

The Marine is one of the busiest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Marine is one of the busiest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

On the plus side there's never a dull moment and the buzz he and his team gets from providing another day of seaside fun and frivolity makes it all worthwhile.

"People start coming in from 7.30am for breakfast and we have a 4am licence but we only use that if we are super busy," he said.

"Sometimes we get stag dos and hen parties. You just never know who is on holiday and who is about.

"It is long hours, it is 7am to close every day, seven days a week but it is only for six weeks when the kids are on holiday.

Adam Bromwich, owner of The Marine. Picture: Neil Didsbury Adam Bromwich, owner of The Marine. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"My staff all do long hours, up to 50 or 60 a week.

"But I like to see people having a good time in a good environment.

"The reviews mean a lot to me. The buzz they give me make all the hard work worth it and the enthusiasm to keep going."

Mr Bromwich, who has a 16-year-old daughter, bought the pub some 11 years ago.

It had been closed for some time and seemed a lost cause.

But over the years a process of trial and error - and some significant investment - has turned it into one of the most popular nightspots with a range of live acts, and a holiday camp vibe.

Furry mascots greet people at the door and inside everyone is welcome.

The Marine is one of the busiest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Marine is one of the busiest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Being family friendly is the key driver with a reputation for trouble-free fun and unrivalled karaoke.

A staff of 13 keeps the operation on track - but finding reliable people who are willing to work was the major challenge, he added, the solidarity of the team being vital to success.

In the last two years Mr Bromwich has added eight guest rooms upstairs and improved the beach-view terrace, a sun-trap oasis away from the crowds.

The 36-year-old says he loves the work and the town.

Running The Marine meant coming up with new ideas and offers to keep people interested - smoking cocktails being the current flavour of the month.

On a Saturday night up to 200 people are poured foaming pints and glasses of wine, with Wednesdays also proving a big draw because of the free fireworks. If it's Tuesday, it's Elvis.

"When everyone works together it is absolutely amazing," he said.

Paul Dowse, who has run the kitchen for six years, said: "We start running on adrenaline by the middle of August. It is hard work in the summer but good fun. That's what makes it enjoyable."