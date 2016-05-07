Nine pictures that show Great Yarmouth is perfect for Instagram

There are plenty of incredibly photogenic locations in Great Yarmouth, perfect for an Instagram selfie - pic Getty Images/iStockphoto DmitriMaruta

Not sure if your trip to Great Yarmouth is Insta-friendly?

Well plenty of people who have visited the resort have found that it is.

Over 100,000 pictures have been posted with the hashtag Great Yarmouth proving there is much to delight the senses whether you are looking for faded Edwardian glory, cheeky seaside gaudiness, or the perfect Breydon sunset.

Pose with your friends on Britannia Pier or poke your heads through a vintage cut-out for a quirky snap, ideal for Instagram, the social media platform know for presenting glossy images to the world, often at odds with reality.

Ice-creams, and food in general, are to be looked at and photographed before they are eaten - preferably with a colourful dusting of sprinkles and a 99 to fill the frame.

Alternatively there are plenty of sweeping beaches and beautiful Broads where you can be at one with nature and tell the world.

