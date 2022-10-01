Interactive murder mystery coming to Great Yarmouth seafront
- Credit: Imperial Hotel / Twisted Reality Productions
A special whodunnit event is coming to a Great Yarmouth hotel with guests assisting a private eye as he tries to crack the case.
On Friday, October 14, diners at the Imperial Hotel will become amateur sleuths as they help a hapless private investigator following a strange death in the building.
Noir Nights is an interactive murder mystery, with events unfolding while the audience is served a three-course meal inspired by the event's theme.
Grant Smith, Imperial Hotel director, said: “We love hosting these interactive dinner theatre events.
"As with all our events, it is open to non-residents and your three-course dinner is included in the ticket price. Our chefs take great pride in creating a menu which will be as thrilling as the storyline."
Noir Nights is presented by the Norfolk-based Twisted Reality Productions, who were behind similar events in the county including Fawlty Towers at the Imperial and The Polar Express at Mid-Norfolk Railway.
Tickets are £50 per person, include a three-course menu, and can be booked by calling 01493 842000 or emailing reservations@imperialhotel.co.uk