Interactive murder mystery coming to Great Yarmouth seafront

James Weeds

Published: 1:46 PM October 1, 2022
The Imperial hotel with the flyer of the event.

An interactive whodunnit is coming to the Imperial Hotel in October - Credit: Imperial Hotel / Twisted Reality Productions

A special whodunnit event is coming to a Great Yarmouth hotel with guests assisting a private eye as he tries to crack the case.

On Friday, October 14, diners at the Imperial Hotel will become amateur sleuths as they help a hapless private investigator following a strange death in the building. 

Noir Nights is an interactive murder mystery, with events unfolding while the audience is served a three-course meal inspired by the event's theme.

Grant Smith, Imperial Hotel director, said: “We love hosting these interactive dinner theatre events. 

"As with all our events, it is open to non-residents and your three-course dinner is included in the ticket price. Our chefs take great pride in creating a menu which will be as thrilling as the storyline."

Noir Nights is presented by the Norfolk-based Twisted Reality Productions, who were behind similar events in the county including Fawlty Towers at the Imperial and The Polar Express at Mid-Norfolk Railway.

Tickets are £50 per person, include a three-course menu, and can be booked by calling 01493 842000 or emailing reservations@imperialhotel.co.uk

The poster for the event - a man with a gun.

A private investigator will be coming to the Imperial Hotel in Great Yarmouth to crack a mysterious case on October 14 - Credit: Twisted Reality Productions


