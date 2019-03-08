Police vow to fight anti-social behaviour in seaside town after residents raise concerns

Residents in a seaside town have raised concerns over “intimidating” teenagers on bikes and yobs committing nuisance crimes.

Frank Baines-Holmes, owner of Evergreens, in Gorleston High Street. Picture: Joseph Norton Frank Baines-Holmes, owner of Evergreens, in Gorleston High Street. Picture: Joseph Norton

People in Gorleston urged police to clamp down on anti-social behaviour at a meeting with officers last month and said it was an issue which remained a problem.

Statistics from Norfolk Police show there were 320 reports of anti-social behaviour in the town between February 2018 and January 2019.

This made up 27pc of crimes in the area - the second highest category - behind violence and sexual offences of which 363 cases were reported.

Dave Jackson, 76, who has been living in Gorleston for nearly a year after moving from Kent, said ant-social behaviour was a problem in the town.

He said: “This sort of crime is much more common here than it was in Kent.

“When you go out into town it can be quite intimidating, especially seeing youths in a group on bikes.

“I think having more police on the streets looking out for this kind of behaviour would help a lot.”

Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police, Nathan Clark, said tackling issues which are important to the community remains a priority for officers.

“We police by consent, which means identifying concerns and acting on them is really important to us,” Mr Clark said.

“Anti-social behaviour is the kind of crime which people see, so it is understandable why residents want this to be a priority for us.

“It is also the kind of crime which makes people feel uneasy.”

On Thursday, March 14, police officers held a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meeting with residents who called on the police to focus its work on ant-social behaviour.

One man who has lived in Gorleston for 12 years but did not want to be named, said: “I wouldn’t say crime is getting worse but it is definitely still a problem.

“It is usually yobs who are up to no good and committing minor crimes or teenagers on bikes.”

Frank Baines-Holmes, owner of framing company Evergreens, in Gorleston High Street, said he hasn’t seen any problems in the town.

“I am not aware of any crimes which have taken place around here but I am only in the shop during daytime hours.

“It is not something I am particularly concerned about either.”

To report a crime call 101 or fill out Norfolk Police’s online contact form.