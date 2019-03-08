Search

Man robbed of cash and mobile phone by gang of youths near village pub

PUBLISHED: 12:50 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 18 July 2019

Police are investigating after a teenager was robbed of his phone and cash behind the high street in Caister Picture: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a teenager was robbed of his phone and cash behind the high street in Caister Picture: Google Maps

An 18-year-old man was robbed of cash and his mobile phone in an attack in Caister.

Police say an investigation has been launched following the robbery which happened between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday, July 16, behind The Gate pub in the high street.

A spokesman said one of the attackers was believed to have a small knife.

She said: "It is alleged an 18-year-old man was confronted by up to five youths who demanded his money and his phone.

"It is believed one of them had a small knife at the time of the incident.

"The victim handed over some cash and was then assaulted before running off from the scene."

Officers are making inquiries and anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

