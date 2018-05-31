Search

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 12:57 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 16 July 2020

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A tremor that caused houses to shake has been felt across a seaside town.

The view from the top of Gorleston cliffs looking towards the Pier Hotel and Outer Harbour area of Great Yarmouth. People in Gorleston have experienced a tremor Picture: James BassThe view from the top of Gorleston cliffs looking towards the Pier Hotel and Outer Harbour area of Great Yarmouth. People in Gorleston have experienced a tremor Picture: James Bass

Residents in Gorleston reported feeling something “like an earthquake” at around 9.30pm on Monday (July 13).

The movement was felt around the Riverside Road, Suffield Road, Cliff Hill, and High Road areas at various intensities and was said to go on for around three seconds.

A spokesman for Peel Ports which operates Great Yarmouth’s outer harbour said it related to the activities of a third party on its site, which was investigating.

Many people took to Facebook to complain about the incident, with some saying it was strong enough to wobble walls.

Gary Wells, of Cliff Hill, Gorleston, felt a small tremor on Monday, in common with many others in the area Picture: Gary WellsGary Wells, of Cliff Hill, Gorleston, felt a small tremor on Monday, in common with many others in the area Picture: Gary Wells

Paul Treadwell, in the Beach Road area, said it had happened several times this year.

He said he understood it was to do with activity at the outer harbour, altough a company involved in oil platform decomissioning told this newspaper there was no work going on at the time.

“Basically for our house in Gorleston it shakes like an earthquake would feel, I guess.”

He said he had taken up the issue with Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis and reported it the council’s environmental health department.

He added: “I am very concerned that if this practice continues it could seriously undermine my property but also the integrity of the river walls and other structures of importance to the area.

“I am sure it would be classed as seismic activity if monitored.”

Meanwhile in Suffield Road, Diana Weatherill said her whole bedroom wall wobbled like a piece of plastic.

“I felt my wall the bed was against buckle, like a wobble feeling. It was very scary.

“I thought my house was going to collapse.”

People also reported wardrobes and settees shaking triggering worries about the damage any vibrations could do to homes.

Gary Wells in Cliff Hill said he also felt a small tremor accompanied by the sound of falling metal.

“It tripped the electric off once,” he added.

Glenn Ford, a scientist with the British Geological Survey (BGS) said there was no evidence of a seismic disturbance detected by the BGS seismograph network in the area at the time.

Brandon Lewis said said “Whilst I don’t comment on individual communications received by constituents, I am aware of the concerns raised about the current work being undertaken at the port and have made contact with the operator to highlight these concerns.”

