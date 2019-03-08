Search

'No misconduct issues' over three-car police collision

PUBLISHED: 13:57 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 23 May 2019

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two police officers are recovering well as investigations continue into a crash involving three police cars on a training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A149 at Filby where the officers were cut out of an unmarked police car on Thursday May 16 and taken to Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital.

At the time their injuries were assessed as serious and a police investigation was launched into what went wrong.

The incident has been referred to the Professional Standards Department, the police watchdog.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "As with any collision involving police vehicles, the matter was referred to our Professional Standards Department. "We are carrying out a proportionate investigation which includes consultation with our driver training team and to date, no misconduct issues have been identified.

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We will continue to consider learning about what control measures can be put in place to reduce the risk of such accidents happening again.

"The officers, who suffered minor injuries, are recovering well with one back at work and the other recovering at home."

No civilians were injured.

The collision saw the road from Ormesby Lane and Pound Lane closed for most of the day as police investigations continued at the scene.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations also attended alongside the ambulance service.

Local resident Jason Abel said that, when he first saw the police cars, it looked like officers had pulled someone over.

"It wasn't a big smash or at high speed," said Mr Abel.

"It was a quick screech and a bang and I thought it was just a shunt - but then everybody else turned up.

"It all happens here," he added. "Last year we had a van go into the pond. Speeding is a big problem, especially in the early hours when people are going to work they get up to 60 or 70 miles an hour."

Fellow resident Philip Scott said a bang prompted him to go outside and see if anyone needed help or use of a phone.

An officer at the scene confirmed the vehicles were travelling within the speed limit and were "cognisant" of road restrictions.

The collision happened on a straight stretch of road just after a bend.

