Investigation to start after blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google Archant

An investigation will get under way today after a blaze ripped through a vehicle workshop in Great Yarmouth.

Fourteen fire engines - including an aerial ladder platform and an environmental protection unit - were called to Gorleston Accident Repair Centre on Friday night.

The fire broke out in the workshop, at Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road, at 10.15pm, with firefighters wearing breathing equipment while they battled the flames.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Martham and Loddon, along with aerial ladder platforms from Great Yarmouth and Earlham, the environmental protection unit from Sprowston and the control unit from Wymondham.

They were also joined by colleagues from Suffolk, with firefighters from Lowestoft also heading to the scene.

The incident was declared under control at just before midnight. Fire crews remained at the scene until 12.30am when the incident was passed over to the police.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that fire investigators would be back at the scene today to establish what had caused the blaze.

