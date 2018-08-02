News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
RSPCA continuing to investigate gull walking stick attacks

Jacob Massey

Published: 12:24 PM August 2, 2018
The bird is recovering after being attacked by a man with a walking stick in Great Yarmouth

The bird is recovering after being attacked by a man with a walking stick in Great Yarmouth Picture: Wild Touch Wildlife Centre - Credit: Archant

The RSPCA are appealing for information as they continue to investigate two incidents of people attacking gulls with walking sticks in Great Yarmouth.

The first incident took place in the market place on July 18 and resulted in the seagull being put down.

The second happened on July 21 near King Street and resulted in the eight-week-old chick sustaining a broken leg and a broken wing.

David Carr, founder of Wild Touch Wildlife Centre, where the bird is being cared for, provided an update on his condition.

He said: “He’s a lot stronger than he was. He’s feeding himself now quite nicely, he’s standing and walking, although he’s still got quite a nasty limp.

“The wing is still in the process of healing, so we’re not quite sure how well it’s going to fly yet.”

The RSPCA say they have not had enough positive leads to work from, but are appealing for information on both incidents - call 0300 123 8018 if you can help.

