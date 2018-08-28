Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

An Ipswich Town legend has spoken of how he feels “empty” after brazen burglars stole his prized FA Cup winner’s medal from his home as part of a major haul.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The medal that Ipswich Town's Mick Lambert was given for winning the FA Cup final in 1978 Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT The medal that Ipswich Town's Mick Lambert was given for winning the FA Cup final in 1978 Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT

Mick Lambert, 68, and his wife Margaret, 65, had left their home in Sandringham Close, Ipswich on Thursday, January 17 to see the World Bowls Championships at Potters Resort at Hopton, on the Norfolk coast.

When they returned the following day, they found their back door had been kicked in by burglars who had swept through the house snatching valuables, including a 47-inch flat-screen television, irreplaceable sentimental jewellery, cash and a white Ford Fiesta from the driveway.

They had even used pillowcases taken from the home to carry their haul out of the property.

But nothing was more valuable to Mr Lambert than his precious 1978 FA Cup winner’s medal, engraved with his name.

The back of the FA Cup winner's medal, engraved with Mick Lambert's name Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT The back of the FA Cup winner's medal, engraved with Mick Lambert's name Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT

“I just feel empty, but I suppose that burglars aren’t considering how other people feel when they steal from them,” said Mr Lambert.

“Our neighbour was out on the street at 6pm on Friday evening. We got back at 7.45pm on Friday night, so whoever did this must have been in and out very quickly.

“We knew we were in trouble the moment we got back because the car was missing from the drive.”

“If we were off on holiday, we would have hidden some things but it was only an overnight stay - they didn’t have to beat the place up to find everything.

“My wife is more upset about the car, I’m more upset about the medals.

“We were meant to be going on a holiday to the Caribbean. It was planned and booked, but without our passports we don’t know if we can go.”

As a player, Mr Lambert appeared in more than 200 games for Ipswich Town between 1968 and 1979 under the management of Sir Bobby Robson, alongside greats like Kevin Beattie, Clive Woods and Mick Mills.

He came on as a substitute on for Roger Osborne in the 1978 FA Cup Final 1-0 win against Arsenal at Wembley, when Osborne famously fainted after scoring in the 77th minute and had to be replaced.

Mr Lambert subsequent spells at Canadian club Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as Peterborough United and Chelmsford City.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact Suffolk police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.