This is why fencing has been put up around a listed seaside pub

PUBLISHED: 15:20 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 12 September 2019

Fencing around the Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fencing around the Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

New fencing has been put up around the car park of a listed Norfolk pub to aid construction work which has got underway at a nearby school field.

Construction work has started on the new North Denes School in Jellicoe Road. Picture: Joseph NortonConstruction work has started on the new North Denes School in Jellicoe Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

Two weeks ago, residents noticed an increase of activity around The Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth, fuelling speculation about the Grade II listed buildings' future.

However, it has now been confirmed the activity and subsequent erection of fencing around the pub's perimeter is related to work on building a new school on the nearby North Denes site in Jellicoe Road.

Last year, plans for the new £7m building were revealed.

The two-storey building will include a mix of classrooms, unisex toilets, and a 'heart space/library.'

MORE: Travellers move onto seafront pub car park

Site manager for construction company Morgan Sindall, Dan Rush, confirmed signs and fencing had been put up around the pub to make it clear to delivery drivers where they could access the site.

A spokesman for Bourne Leisure, who own the pub, said they were unable to provide an update on its plans for the Iron Duke building.

