Bradwell man, 48, died in shed after mental health issues

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:47 PM February 1, 2022
A Bradwell man took his own life in the shed at his home, an inquest has concluded.

Ivan Clarke, 48, died on June 22 last year and had been known to the region's mental health trust since 2008.

Mr Clarke, from Beccles Road, had been a lorry driver until a cancer diagnosis and suffered anxiety linked to the disease coming back and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

A Norwich inquest into his death heard he had taken an overdose of medication in January 2021 following an argument at home with his partner.

He had been engaging with mental health professionals.

Mr Clarke had booked a referral meeting with the mental health trust for July 2021.

Before his death he had spent time with his parents in Great Yarmouth who described him as being his normal self and gave no impression that he was "not okay". 

Coroner Johanna Thompson concluded Mr Clarke took his own life.

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.


