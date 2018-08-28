Fresh local food: family friendly carvery Lowestoft

All meat will be carved freshly at the counter by professional chefs as part of Ivy House Country Hotel's carvery Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

A popular hotel in Oulton Broad is expanding its dining options with a Sunday carvery ideal for families.

Fill your plate with fresh meat, vegetables and accompaniments at Ivy House Country Hotel's new carvery Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Fill your plate with fresh meat, vegetables and accompaniments at Ivy House Country Hotel's new carvery Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sunday is in many ways the best day of the week for family-friendly dining.

While Friday and Saturday evenings are usually the reserve of ‘date nights’ or cocktail-fuelled get-togethers, Sunday is a day for long country walks, relaxation, and relishing good food.

And nothing quite says Sunday like a piping hot plate of succulent meat, fresh vegetables and crunchy spuds, slathered in a dressing of gravy.

Many of us will venture out for roast dinners at the weekend, but what about a carvery? Admittedly, the word ‘carvery’ may conjure up images of big chains and inferior quality meat, but that doesn’t have to be the case says Adrian Parton MBE, owner of Ivy House Country Hotel in Oulton Broad.

The hotel launches its own carvery on Sunday, January 27, with the hotelier saying it’s high quality local food and fresh food, treated carefully that sets a good carvery option apart from the bad.

“There is a huge difference between us and everyone else,” Adrian reveals. “We don’t buy it all from Brake Brothers or have pre-packaged desserts. We make it all on-site. Everything’s made here and sourced locally as far as we can. You get locally-sourced food all freshly prepared to a very high standard and that’s where our carvery will stand out. We use better cuts of meat from our local butcher, where there’s full traceability. We even have at that butcher our own cold store dedicated to Ivy House. It’s about that attention to detail.”

So how does a carvery work?

Adrian says: “People come in and can buy their options of whether they want one or two courses and they may want to add a starter. They get tokens for the main course and dessert and hand those in at the carvery where the chef will serve them, carving up the meats. You can have one, two or even all three if you like. Then you choose your trimmings, and move onto the veg and gravy.”

The most popular meats for a carvery are roast chicken, roast beef and roast pork, and Ivy House will have at least three available each Sunday, to include these on rotation, alongside gammon, lamb, turkey and, when in season, game.

If you’re watching your weight you might be thinking ‘is a carvery a healthy option?’ and the answer is it can be.

As you’re essentially choosing what goes on your plate, you are in the driving seat. So if you’re on a low carb diet you can forgo the roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and parsnips and fill up on fresh, seasonal vegetables with your meat selection. Equally, if you’re following a diet plan such as Weight Watchers or Slimming World, a carvery allows you to make better choices not available with a traditional plated Sunday lunch. Ask the chef to cut you a leaner slice, or to remove the fat from your beef. Choose exactly the amount of gravy you’d like. It’s all down to you.

If you’re watching your pennies as well as your weight, you’ll be pleased to know a carvery is good value for money.

“A key aspect of this,” says Adrian about the offering at Ivy House, “is the local and homemade aspect. It’s about the quality you’re getting for very competitive prices. One course is £9.95, a pudding and main course is £12.95 and a selection of starters begins at £3.95. The children’s menu in the carvery consists of a main course, ice cream and Fruit Shoot is £7.95.”

The carvery at Ivy House Country Hotel is set in the large, purpose-built function room, with doors that open out onto the patios and 21 acres of grounds, including parts of a Suffolk Wildlife Trust reserve where families can explore in good weather.

“This appeals to the whole family. It is family friendly rather than being a formal restaurant.”

As well as launching a carvery, on January 27 Ivy House Country Hotel is bringing out a loyalty card. For every main course purchased diners get a stamp, and 10 stamps entitles the card holder to a free carvery or plated main course in the Barn.

Contact the hotel to book on 01502 501353 or book online