News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Football club president is face known to thousand of Hippodrome fans

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:15 AM July 3, 2022
Jack Jay who plays Captain Jack Hawkseye.Picture: Streetview Marketing

Jack Jay from the Hippodrome is the Bloaters' president. He is seen hosting a pirate show at the Hippodrome - Credit: Archant

One of Great Yarmouth's most recognisable faces has been named president of the town's football club.

Jack Jay is known to countless families as a host of the Hippodrome Circus' many yearly shows, which he also produces.

Mr Jay had been chairman of the Great Yarmouth Town Football Club for the last three years and has now been named as its president.

He Tweeted: "Extremely proud to continue serving this great club and our community. Excited to continue the hard work and bring some exciting projects to fruition very soon."

The Hippodrome's Jack Jay with a Chinese Dragon he has lent to the Circus exhibition at the Yare Gal

The Hippodrome's Jack Jay with a Chinese Dragon he has lent to the Circus exhibition at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Denise Bradley

The new Bloaters' chairman is Martyn Sinclair.

The club also announced new life presidents, John Baldry, Arthur Fisk and Elizabeth and Walter Giles. They were given the titles "in recognition of their achievements and commitment to Great Yarmouth Town FC".

Great Yarmouth Town is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. The  first team plays in Thurlow Nunn North Division 1. They have been playing at the Wellesley Recreation Ground since 1901.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre

How much will Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre cost?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Tyson Fury stayed at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston 

'He was a great guest' - Tyson Fury stays at Gorleston hotel

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Decoy Tavern Fritton Norfolk

Renewed bid to bulldoze 'ugly mess' country pub for homes

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Liam Last as Batman, Brandon Meek as Darth Maul, and George Shallcross at the Joker at the Horizon C

Gallery

Thousands flock to village's 'biggest ever' festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon