Football club president is face known to thousand of Hippodrome fans

Jack Jay from the Hippodrome is the Bloaters' president. He is seen hosting a pirate show at the Hippodrome - Credit: Archant

One of Great Yarmouth's most recognisable faces has been named president of the town's football club.

Jack Jay is known to countless families as a host of the Hippodrome Circus' many yearly shows, which he also produces.

Mr Jay had been chairman of the Great Yarmouth Town Football Club for the last three years and has now been named as its president.

He Tweeted: "Extremely proud to continue serving this great club and our community. Excited to continue the hard work and bring some exciting projects to fruition very soon."

🖤🧡CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT🧡🖤 We are pleased to announce that Jack Jay @justjackjay has now become Club President. We wish him all the success in his role. Thank you Jack for your 3 years as chairman & all the work you've done behind the scenes #president #jackjay @hippodromeGY pic.twitter.com/tUJkMEzT6h — Great Yarmouth Town FC (@The_Bloaters) June 30, 2022

The Hippodrome's Jack Jay with a Chinese Dragon he has lent to the Circus exhibition at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Denise Bradley

The new Bloaters' chairman is Martyn Sinclair.

The club also announced new life presidents, John Baldry, Arthur Fisk and Elizabeth and Walter Giles. They were given the titles "in recognition of their achievements and commitment to Great Yarmouth Town FC".

Great Yarmouth Town is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. The first team plays in Thurlow Nunn North Division 1. They have been playing at the Wellesley Recreation Ground since 1901.