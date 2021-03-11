News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Viral Zoom council clerk Jackie Weaver quizzed by Norfolk students

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:14 PM March 11, 2021   
Jackie Weaver meets with East Norfolk students

Internet sensation Jackie Weaver joined students and staff at East Norfolk Sixth Form College from her living room to answer questions about local politics in the wake of the Handford Parish Council recorded Zoom meeting that has made her famous. - Credit: ENSFC

She might not have the authority - but she does have the power to engage internet-savvy students won over by her meme status.

Zoom legend Jackie Weaver, whose handling of a chaotic meeting of Handford Parish Council won her millions of fans and ignited an interest in parish pump politics, has met with students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

It comes after footage emerged of an argument between her and council chairman Brian Tolver about who was in control of a meeting held over video platform Zoom.

The escalating argument lead to bizarre scenes including several members being kicked out - making Mrs Weaver famous overnight.

Having captured the attention of EN politics teacher George King he turned detective to track her down and invite her to address his class - helping to enliven what could be a "dull topic".

You may also want to watch:

Since finding fame Mrs Weaver has used her platform to address serious issues about local government and raise awareness about issues of diversity.

And despite numerous television bookings she  joined students and staff over Zoom where they had the opportunity to hear all about the now infamous meeting and ask questions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back
  2. 2 'Unsafe' mural being removed from train station
  3. 3 'I feel violated' - Burglar 'stood over' woman as she slept in chair
  1. 4 Students isolating after Covid case at Yarmouth academy
  2. 5 Street-drinking fears over seafront kiosk's bid to sell booze
  3. 6 Police hunt wanted 58-year-old in Norwich
  4. 7 Drone images capture new bridge progress in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Inquest opens into death of teenager in seafront motorbike crash
  6. 9 New theming, layout and 'crazy ranger' ready for Pettitts reopening
  7. 10 Covid rates plummet across Great Yarmouth borough

Topics covered ranged from how to encourage young people into local politics and democracy, devolution, party politics and whether or not Mrs Weaver's gender was a contributing factor to the way she was treated by the councillors in the meeting.

Mr King said a favourite moment from the video was also a popular area of discussion – the moment when after some confusion about names and titles on the screen during the meeting Mrs Weaver joked that she should be referred to as Britney Spears.

He said: "Jackie became an internet sensation and we all know how much information young people source from online, so I thought as a politics teacher, having Jackie in would encourage students to be interested with local politics and local issues.

"Much of their curriculum is about national and global politics, and I thought it was best for them to know more about how things are done at local level.

"However, this can be a dull topic for 16-19 year olds, therefore, Jackie, a source of great humour for that meeting, was the perfect person to reduce the apathy many feel.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Drive

Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
North Drive

Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus