1960s music night to raise hospital funds
- Credit: Archant
A night of 1960s music will be raising funds for the James Paget Hospital Charity.
The 60s-themed event will be held at the Ocean Room in Gorleston on Saturday, October 23.
It will feature music from The Austin Beats and food.
Tickets are £39 with funds raised from sales and a raffle and auction on the night all going towards the James Paget University Hospital's official charity.
A spokesman for the charity said: "Tickets are selling well but there’s still time to get your ticket if you’d like to come along."
The event will be for a maximum of 225 guests to give plenty of space for those attending and there will be table service too.
It starts with a photo session at 6.30pm with a 1960s-themed dinner from 7.30pm.
For more information or to book, email Maxine.Taylor@jpaget.nhs.uk.
The sponsors for the fundraising event for the hospital charity is RWE Scroby Offshore Wind Farms.