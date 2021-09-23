News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
1960s music night to raise hospital funds

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:32 PM September 23, 2021   
L0538 dancing to the Rhumhound Complex at the UEA Archant pic 1960s

A gig in the 1960s at the UEA Similar scenes will be repeated at the Ocean Room - Credit: Archant

A night of 1960s music will be raising funds for the James Paget Hospital Charity.

The 60s-themed event will be held at the Ocean Room in Gorleston on Saturday, October 23.

It  will feature music from The Austin Beats and food.

Tickets are £39 with funds raised from sales and a raffle and auction on the night all going towards the James Paget University Hospital's official charity.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Tickets are selling well but there’s still time to get your ticket if you’d like to come along."

The event will be for a maximum of 225 guests to give plenty of space for those attending and there will be table service too.

It starts with a photo session at 6.30pm with a 1960s-themed dinner from 7.30pm.

For more information or to book, email Maxine.Taylor@jpaget.nhs.uk.

The sponsors for the fundraising event for the hospital charity is RWE Scroby Offshore Wind Farms.

