Don't miss our James Paget at 40 special celebration pull-out

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:00 PM July 21, 2022
Updated: 4:25 PM July 21, 2022
Multi-disciplinary staff at the JPUH

The multidisciplinary staff of the neck lump clinic at the James Paget, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary - Credit: James Paget University Hospital

The James Paget University Hospital is this month celebrating 40 years since it officially opened.

To help celebrate the landmark anniversary we have teamed up with the hospital to produce a 16 page special pull-out supplement to go in this Friday's paper.

The supplement features staff who have worked at the hospital since it opened and a history of the site's construction.

The James Paget University Hospital - Credit: Archant

The 16-page supplement also features photographs of present staff and their memories of working at the hospital.

Future plans for a new James Paget University Hospital and the thoughts of former consultant surgeon Hugh Sturzaker, who was present at the official opening, are also included.

There is also a picture special featuring some of the teams at the hospital.

