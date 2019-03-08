'It's a big celebration' - Best of Norfolk hospital celebrated at glitzy awards bash

The best of a Norfolk hospital was celebrated at a glitzy awards bash.

Outstanding achievements, dedication and quality care were celebrated at this year's James Paget University Hospital's Remarkable People awards on Friday, October 4.

Some 250 guests attended the glittering ceremony for the Gorleston hospital, held at the town's Ocean Room.

This year saw more than 480 nominations from patients and staff.

The winners in each category were:

- Ward of the Year: Acute Cardiac Unit

- Team of the Year - Clinical: Emergency Theatres (Theatre 4)

- Team of the Year - Non-Clinical: Chaplaincy Team

- Employee of the Year: Belinda Burroughes, Senior Sister, Renal Unit

- Non-Clinical Individual of the Year: Darren Clarke, Management Accountant

- Clinical Individual of the Year: Dr Pieter Bothma

- Inspiration Award: Phil Weihser, Divisional Operational Manager

- Volunteer of the Year: Pat Carter

- Apprentice of the Year: Jade Roberts

- Governors' Award for Outstanding Service: Sue Davis, Staff Nurse, Intensive Care Unit

- EDP Gold 'Patients' Choice' Award: Ward 4

- Chair and Chief Executive's Commendations: Tom Williams, Operating Department Practitioner; and Karen Durrant, Staff Nurse, Pre-Op Assessment

Senior Sister, Renal Unit, Belinda Burroughes said she was "absolutely delighted" to win the Employee of the Year award.

"It's a big celebration for the whole team tonight as my colleagues in the Renal Unit were also finalists in the Team of the Year category.

"While they weren't successful, they are a big reason why I was able to win tonight as they are such a fantastic group of people, who are not only totally focused on providing great patient care but also great to work with."

Divisional Operational Manager Phil Weihser said he was 'shocked but proud' to have won the Inspiration Award.

"To have been nominated for the Inspiration Award by my colleagues - and then to actually win it - is quite overwhelming," said Phil.

All the awards were presented by Chief Executive Anna Hills and Trust Chair Anna Davidson, with the exception of the Governors' Award which was presented by lead governor Jane Harvey.

Anna Hills said: "This was my first time presenting awards at Remarkable People as Chief Executive - and it was absolutely amazing.

"I am in awe of all the finalists. Each and every one of them demonstrates not only their dedication to patient care but also their commitment to teamwork and going the extra mile to support each other."

