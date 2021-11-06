Christmas show to raise hospital charity funds

A night of Christmas music and comedy will be raising funds for a hospital charity.

Called Christmas Through the Years, the event at Great Yarmouth Town Hall on the night of Thursday, December 16 will see cash collected for the James Paget Hospital Charity.

Presented by Dusty Miller and friends, the night will feature the James Paget University Hospital Choir, Jack Ollett and BBC Radio Norfolk's Kayleigh Poacher.

It is described as a "seasonal journey in words, music and comedy".

The James Paget Hospital Charity provides funding for important equipment and vital extras for projects and services which fall outside the remit of the National Health Service.

Tickets are priced at £12.50, including a complementary mince pie.

They are available by emailing Maxine.Taylor@jpaget.nhs.uk or calling 01493 453348.

The event will be subject to Covid restrictions in place at the time.

For information on the charity visit its website at www.jpaget-charity.org.uk/