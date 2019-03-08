Norfolk hospital offers free lifesaving training

James Paget University Hospital is offering free CPR training on Friday. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant

There will be another chance to learn CPR at the James Paget University Hospital on Friday - and once again the training will be free of charge and open to all ages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the success of a similar event in May, where more than 100 people were taught the basics of bystander cardio pulmonary resuscitation, there was a request to put on another session during the school summer holidays to allow those who may have missed out another chance to come along.

Some of the Paget's top emergency consultants, nurses and practitioners will be on hand for another special open access drop being held in the foyer on Friday, August 23, from 9am to 5pm, to teach CPR to anyone interested in learning.

You may also want to watch:

There's no need to book and the training is free - just visit the hospital foyer at any point between 9am and 5pm.

The event is again being organised by Dr Emily Russell, consultant in acute medicine, with support from her highly trained colleagues.