Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk hospital offers free lifesaving training

PUBLISHED: 11:24 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 23 August 2019

James Paget University Hospital is offering free CPR training on Friday. Picture: Sonya Duncan

James Paget University Hospital is offering free CPR training on Friday. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant

There will be another chance to learn CPR at the James Paget University Hospital on Friday - and once again the training will be free of charge and open to all ages.

Following the success of a similar event in May, where more than 100 people were taught the basics of bystander cardio pulmonary resuscitation, there was a request to put on another session during the school summer holidays to allow those who may have missed out another chance to come along.

Some of the Paget's top emergency consultants, nurses and practitioners will be on hand for another special open access drop being held in the foyer on Friday, August 23, from 9am to 5pm, to teach CPR to anyone interested in learning.

You may also want to watch:

There's no need to book and the training is free - just visit the hospital foyer at any point between 9am and 5pm.

The event is again being organised by Dr Emily Russell, consultant in acute medicine, with support from her highly trained colleagues.

Most Read

American diner ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Range Rover crashes into house

A car crashed into a building on Gorleston High Street on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Joseph Norton.

Council officers to visit hotel after noisy party ‘spoiled’ music event

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

American diner ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Range Rover crashes into house

A car crashed into a building on Gorleston High Street on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Joseph Norton.

Council officers to visit hotel after noisy party ‘spoiled’ music event

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town turn on the style to beat Mulbarton 4-0 at Wellesley

Cameron Wing is crowded out during Great Yarmouth Town's disappointing home draw against Cornard on Saturday Picture: STEVE WOOD

Festival organiser apologises for disturbing residents but insists event will return next year

Jamie Waite, 33, founder of Kissed on the Roof Festival has apologised for the disturbance the event caused in Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Waite

Great Yarmouth man admits being concerned in supply of cannabis and cocaine

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Much changed Gorleston side lose 4-0 at Godmanchester

An aerial due during last Saturday's match between Godmanchester Rovers and Gorleston Picture: DAVID HARDY

Norfolk hospital offers free lifesaving training

James Paget University Hospital is offering free CPR training on Friday. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists