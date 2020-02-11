"Together we can make the James Paget even better": Hospital charity launches Valentine's Day appeal.

Children playing with nursery nurses in the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) Children's Ward - it's this kind of environment which the JPUH hopes to create in A&E with funds from theRaise a Rainbow appeal.

Show the James Paget University Hospital just how much you love it this Valentine's Day: that's the message from fundraisers as the hospital launches a brand new appeal.

A thermal unit bought with charity funds for the special care baby unit.

Hospital bosses are hoping that people living in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Waveney will support the Paget's new Raise a Rainbow appeal, under the umbrella of the James Paget University Hospital Charity.

The new Raise a Rainbow appeal will support a range of hospital projects, the first of which are a new bereavement suite and a children's play area.

Charity funding is used for the important equipment, projects and the vital extras that fall outside the remit of National Health Service funding.

The Paget cares for a population of around 230,000 people living in its catchment plus visitors to the area, providing a full range of general acute services in and specialised services, with primary care colleagues, community services and other acute trusts.

Jade Rawlinson, charity fundraiser and JPUH nursery nurse.

Charity co-ordinator Maxine Taylor said: "With your support we can help more people and support our incredible patients, their families and our staff.

"We want the hospital at the heart of your community to be the best it can be - and to help us reach our goal, we need your help!

"Our new Raise a Rainbow Appeal will directly help people who need it most. We chose a rainbow because it symbolises hope - our message is that together, we can make the James Paget even better for everyone."

A dedicated Bereavement Suite is needed to help A&E deliver difficult news to families and loved ones, offering them a safe space in their darkest hours.

Maxine Taylor, charity coordinator for the JPUH.

"At such an emotionally challenging time, grieving relatives and friends desperately need their own space and the privacy to be together in a safe place as they come to terms with the news we never want to deliver," said Maxine.

"While we cannot make the news any easier to receive, we can help to make an incredibly distressing experience just a tiny bit easier for the families that need the support of the James Paget University Hospital's bereavement services."

Cash raised will focus on transforming an area in Accident and Emergency to create a comfortable, calming space.

Mercedes Jeep toy bought with money raised by Jade and her family to take children to surgery.

Additionally, the Raise a Rainbow appeal aims to take some of the "ouch" out of A&E for young visitors who can often feel scared and anxious when they visit hospital.

A new purpose-built area is planned where children and their siblings will be able to play and relax as they wait to be seen, with brightly-coloured multi-sensory equipment, an LED 'sky' ceiling and toys.

Recently, cash raised by the James Paget University Hospital Charity has been used to purchase items such as a thermal unit to help babies in the neonatal unit, a special chair in the stroke unit and a remote-control car to take sick children to the operating theatre and help them manage their anxiety.

A brand new website has been launched - www.jpaget-charity.org.uk - which offers a host of inspiring stories, fundraising ideas and practical advice for those wishing to help the Gorleston-based hospital.

James Paget University Hospital Charity launches it's Raise a Rainbow appeal to support a range of hospital projects. Picture: James Paget University Hospital James Paget University Hospital Charity launches it's Raise a Rainbow appeal to support a range of hospital projects. Picture: James Paget University Hospital

James Paget Charity Chair of Trustees Anna Davidson said: "We are very proud of our hospital, the quality of care we provide for our patients and the staff who make the Paget such a special place to work.

"Over the years, the local community has shown that its shares this pride by generously supporting a number of appeals run by the charity.

"Now, we hope local people will join us again by getting behind our new Raise a Rainbow appeal so that together we can further enhance the Paget."

Find out how you can help the Paget Raise a Rainbow - or the other ways you can help your local hospital - by visiting www.jpaget-charity.org.uk or sending a cheque payable to JPUH NHS Foundation Trust to James Paget University Hospital Charitable Fund, Finance Department, James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. NR31 6LA.

If you would like to choose the charity in another way, or want to plan a fundraiser, contact Maxine on 01493 453348 or email Maxine.taylor@jpaget.nhs.uk.