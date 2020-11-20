Woman in 80s is ninth patient with coronavirus to die at James Paget Hospital in a week

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Another Norfolk hospital patient who had tested positive for Covid-19 has died.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston confirmed on November 19 that the patient was a woman in her 80s.

In a statement it said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a woman who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions.

“Her family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”

Eight other deaths from patients who tested positive for the virus have been recorded at the JPH since last Friday.

This brings the cumulative total of deaths among patients being treated for the virus at the hospital to 149.

The figure for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital stands at 139, and for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, 164.

Meanwhile, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Norfolk has rocketed.

Public Health England (PHE) figures reveal that, on November 16, there were 220 positive cases recorded in the county.

It comes after promising signs were shown just a day prior, with only 99 cases recorded on November 15.

The comparison represents a 122pc increase and is the highest number of cases recorded since November 10, when positive results were confirmed for 239 people.

But, speaking on Monday, Dr Louise Smith said figures must be put into context, adding: “As we’re less than 14 days into this lockdown, we are still seeing cases coming through that relate to transmission before November 5.

“As a result, we can expect to see cases increase at this stage.

“The real test is going to come as we head further into this lockdown, and that is why it is vital people continue to respect the rules and act responsibly.”