Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Published: 3:21 PM July 19, 2021

A man in his 40s has died after testing positive for coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital.

A spokesperson for the James Paget University Hospital confirmed that the man, who had underlying conditions, died on Thursday (July 15) after testing positive.

No patients had died at the Gorleston hospital following a positive test for more than a month, with the last recorded fatality on June 4.

People are being encouraged to get a Covid test at a mobile unit outside Hemsby Village Hall this week, as rates rise across the borough. - Credit: Google Maps

In a statement, the hospital said: "His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them."

Norfolk and Norwich University hospital last reported a death from Covid on July 8, while at the QEH it was May 31.

In the seven days up to July 11, six people went into the James Paget hospital with coronavirus. This shows an increase of 500pc compared to the previous seven days.

There were four patients with the virus on July 13, with two of them on medical ventilators.

Meanwhile, case numbers continue to rise in Great Yarmouth borough.

Between July 12 and July 18, 581 people had a confirmed positive test result - an increase of 139.1pc compared to the previous week.

On Sunday (July 18), 88 people tested positive.

More than 70,000 people had received a first dose of a vaccination by July 17, while almost 60,000 have got two jabs.

A mobile testing unit is open at Hemsby Village Hall this week, 8am to 3.30pm until Friday.











